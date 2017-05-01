IRS raids offices of 'prosperity gosp...

IRS raids offices of 'prosperity gospel' preacher Benny Hinn

Thursday Apr 27

IRS agents have been raiding the offices of famed televangelist and "prosperity gospel" preacher Benny Hinn for nearly two days, raising questions about whether a tax-evasion investigation is underway. According to the Associated Press , anywhere from 40 to 50 federal agents descended on the offices of the popular televangelist on Wednesday morning in Grapevine, Texas, hauling boxes of evidence out of a building.

