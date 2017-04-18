Grapevine's Mckenna Grace Finds Success in 'Gifted'
Mckenna Grace plays 7-year-old math prodigy Mary Adler. Mary lives with Frank, her uncle, who tries to give his gifted niece the normal life his deceased sister would have wanted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar '17
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar '17
|Hoya labs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC