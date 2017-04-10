Grapevine man fires gun to disperse g...

Grapevine man fires gun to disperse group outside home, injuring man

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Grapevine man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly fired his shotgun, trying to disperse a group of young people outside his home, and a bullet fragment struck someone. Police were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 3000 block of Creekview Drive, according to a Grapveine Police Department news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 Hoya labs 9
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,260,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC