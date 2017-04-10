Grapevine man fires gun to disperse group outside home, injuring man
A Grapevine man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly fired his shotgun, trying to disperse a group of young people outside his home, and a bullet fragment struck someone. Police were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 3000 block of Creekview Drive, according to a Grapveine Police Department news release.
