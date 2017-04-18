Get ready for traffic headaches in Eu...

Get ready for traffic headaches in Euless this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Lanes in both directions will be closed at various times beginning Friday night so that workers can set the beams for the new Main Street bridge as part of the massive Midtown Express project. From 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, all eastbound lanes will be closed and one westbound lane will be closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school... Apr 14 Southlake Refugee 1
Need Art Supplies Apr 9 Lseilers 1
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar '17 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar '17 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar '17 Hoya labs 9
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC