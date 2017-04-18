Father sues UTA, alumnus after son's death
The father of a former UTA student is suing the university and an alumnus after the suicide of Thomas Klocke. Klocke was removed from a summer 2016 Organizational Strategy course after alumnus Nicholas Watson filed a complaint accusing Klocke of sexual harassment or sexual violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
