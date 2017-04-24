Disturbance between three people led ...

Disturbance between three people led to Euless shooting death

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A disturbance between two people and a Euless man led to his shooting death last week in his home, police said Monday. And the two people accused of killing Tsvetomir Neshkov also are suspects in crimes in Bedford and Trophy Club, police said.

