Wreck blocks traffic at Grapevine Tex...

Wreck blocks traffic at Grapevine Texas 360 and 121 interchange

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Motorists are being asked to avoid the Texas 360 and Texas 121 area in Grapevine due to an 18-wheeler fire that is blocking traffic in all directions. Grapevine firefighters were working Friday to put out spot fires caused by the collision of an 18-wheeler that apparently crashed into a guardrail, said Randy Frisinger Grapevine fire marshal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) 2 hr Clark 134
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC