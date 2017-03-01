Wreck blocks traffic at Grapevine Texas 360 and 121 interchange
Motorists are being asked to avoid the Texas 360 and Texas 121 area in Grapevine due to an 18-wheeler fire that is blocking traffic in all directions. Grapevine firefighters were working Friday to put out spot fires caused by the collision of an 18-wheeler that apparently crashed into a guardrail, said Randy Frisinger Grapevine fire marshal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Clark
|134
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC