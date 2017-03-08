West Star Aviation announces aquisition agreement with Avant Aerospace

West Star Aviation is pleased to announce its acquisition agreement with Avant Aerospace , a leading supplier of Dassault Falcon Jet spares and equipment located in Grapevine, TX. Avant Aerospace has established a great reputation since 2001 for the acquisition and supply of top quality Dassault Falcon spares, equipment and tooling in support of F2000, F900 and F50 series aircraft.

