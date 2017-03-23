TX Political Roundup: Bathroom bill, disposal of fetal remains dominate TX Capitol discussions
The discussions at the Texas Capitol this week were dominated with who can use what bathroom, followed by how hospitals dispose of fetal remains. Monday, ahead of the committee hearing on Senate Bill 6, several groups held rallies to express their support or distaste for the legislation that would mandate people use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on their "biological sex."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16)
|Mar 14
|Scam police
|2
|Kristi sue kuhn
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ???
|Mar 12
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 7
|Hoya labs
|9
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC