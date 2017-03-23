TX Political Roundup: Bathroom bill, ...

TX Political Roundup: Bathroom bill, disposal of fetal remains dominate TX Capitol discussions

Friday Mar 10 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The discussions at the Texas Capitol this week were dominated with who can use what bathroom, followed by how hospitals dispose of fetal remains. Monday, ahead of the committee hearing on Senate Bill 6, several groups held rallies to express their support or distaste for the legislation that would mandate people use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on their "biological sex."

