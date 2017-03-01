Sr. Logistics Launch Engineer
For our Technology division we are currently looking for a Logistics Process/Industrial Engineer focused on launch projects to be based in our Grapevine, TX location. This position is responsible for supporting operations in supply chain solutions that map to syncreon North America Technology business unit intrinsic core services and strategic opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engineering Times.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Mon
|ljordan
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Feb 14
|All will know the...
|132
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC