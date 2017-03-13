Search for missing Trophy Club man scales back to recovery mission
Search efforts for Matthew Meinert, 38, have focused on land, air and water since Monday. Starting Thursday, the land and air crews will be available if needed but not actively searching, said Texas Game Warden Cliff Swofford.
