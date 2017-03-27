Prosecutor: Woman that died from butta

Prosecutor: Woman that died from butta

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Keira Reid says her mother had received illegal "butt injections" three previous times, but after Wykesha Reid never came home, she began to worry. Denise "Wee Wee" Ross, 45, is charged with murder and practicing medicine without a license after prosecutors say she injected Reid with industrial grade silicone that led to her death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Sun Buddy 16
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC