Prosecutor: Woman that died from butta
Keira Reid says her mother had received illegal "butt injections" three previous times, but after Wykesha Reid never came home, she began to worry. Denise "Wee Wee" Ross, 45, is charged with murder and practicing medicine without a license after prosecutors say she injected Reid with industrial grade silicone that led to her death.
