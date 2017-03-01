Smartphone Volumes Expected to Rebound in 2017 with a Five-Year Growth Rate of 3.8%, Driving Annual Shipments to 1.53 Billion by 2021, According to IDC )--A new forecast from IDC predicts worldwide smartphone shipments to grow 4.2% in 2017 and 4.4% in 2018 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% over the ... )--With the future of the Affordable Care Act and its Cadillac Tax unclear, employers are looking beyond substantial health plan design changes to other strate... )--Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney disease through the biolog... )--Iteris' President and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Andy Schmidt are scheduled to present at the ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.