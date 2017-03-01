Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Smartphone Volumes Expected to Rebound in 2017 with a Five-Year Growth Rate of 3.8%, Driving Annual Shipments to 1.53 Billion by 2021, According to IDC )--A new forecast from IDC predicts worldwide smartphone shipments to grow 4.2% in 2017 and 4.4% in 2018 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% over the ... )--With the future of the Affordable Care Act and its Cadillac Tax unclear, employers are looking beyond substantial health plan design changes to other strate... )--Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney disease through the biolog... )--Iteris' President and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Andy Schmidt are scheduled to present at the ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Thu
|Dr_feelgood
|133
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC