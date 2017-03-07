Police: Toddler found near Texas creek, father still missing
A search team found a missing 2-year-old boy wandering around the bank of Denton Creek in Texas a day after he and his father disappeared. Trophy Club PD spokeswoman Tracy Shields said the toddler approached the searchers around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
