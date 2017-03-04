Northbound SH 360 shut down in Grapevine after fiery 18-wheeler crash
All northbound lanes of State Highway 360 at Stone Myers Parkway in Grapevine are shut down Saturday for emergency repairs after a crash. Northbound SH-360 is still being diverted at Stone Myers Pkwy.
