Man stabbed co-worker to death after argument, Grapevine police say
One man is dead and another is in custody after the two got into a fight while working at a Grapevine business Wednesday morning. Witnesses told police that two temporary workers started fighting at Butterfly Valves & Controls, in the 600 block of Industrial Boulevard, shortly after 9 a.m. One of the men stabbed the other with a knife and fled.
