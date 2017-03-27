Man injured in car fire after collidi...

Man injured in car fire after colliding with 18-wheeler in Grapevine

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

An SUV caught on fire this morning in Grapevine after colliding with an 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Ira E. Woods Avenue. The driver of the SUV was injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

