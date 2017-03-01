Maana and Maersk to Discuss How to Accelerate Digital Transformation...

Maana, the pioneer of digital knowledge technology , will participate in a speaking session on March 6, at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Grapevine, TX. Maana CEO, Babur Ozden, will join Ibrahim Gokcen, Chief Digital Officer, at Maersk, to discuss how Maersk's employees use the Maana Knowledge Platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.