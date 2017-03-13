Lutron Electronics Recognizes Lighting Showroom Excellence with 5-Star Awards
Lutron Electronics , working in energy-saving lighting and shade control, has announced the winners of its 2016 5-Star Lighting Showroom Awards. The awards honor lighting showrooms that provide an immersive experience for customers to see and feel Lutron products, actively engaging and intriguing their clients.
