Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland are Ce...

Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland are Celebrated Once Again in the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

From Las Vegas to Grapevine, Texas, "Liza and Judy Together Again" is the Ravishing New Show That Pays Homage to Hollywood's Unforgettable Mother-Daughter Icons - Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Starring Vegas Veterans Denise Rose and Suzanne Goulet, This Brilliant Song and Dance Spectacle Comes to the Palace Theatre in Grapevine on June 24th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PRLog US Entertainment.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Sun Buddy 16
dangerous church in lewisville (Jun '16) Mar 14 Scam police 2
Kristi sue kuhn Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Looking for Ramona used to date Sammy Reyes ??? Mar 12 Holly Golightly 1
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Mar 7 Hoya labs 9
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC