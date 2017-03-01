Legislature moves ahead with convention of the states during Texas Independence Week

File: Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate makes remarks about the history of Texas and the CIty of Grapevine at a ceremony held by the Grapevine Historical Society outside the city's historic Torian cabin, celebrating Texas Independence Day on Saturday, March 1, 2014. Independence Day will be observed on Sunday, March 2. The log cabin has been preserved to reflect a home used by early settlers on the Grape Vine Prairie at the time when Texas declared its independence.

