GE Additive Aggressively Transforming Co
Less than three months after acquiring controlling ownership of Concept Laser GmbH of Germany, GE is moving quickly to transform the pioneering additive manufacturing firm by expanding its headquarters, growing its employee base and support teams, and investing in next-generation additive equipment and materials. When GE acquired a 75% stake of Concept Laser in mid-December, the company had about 200 employees.
