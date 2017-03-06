Film spotlights human trafficking as Trump promises action
A new documentary is spotlighting human trafficking across the globe, with a focus on the grassroots activists trying to end the scourge. The film is the first by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, a 33-year-old Jain monk, Iraq War veteran and child abuse survivor who intends to distribute it free of charge to universities, nonprofits and government agencies.
