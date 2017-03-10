Dog About Town: St. Pat's parties and more things to do
A St. Patrick's Day Yappy Hour from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Sloan & Williams Winery in Grapevine will raise money for Canine Companions for Independence. The group will receive 30 percent of sales during the event, which will include appetizers, wine, live music and raffles.
