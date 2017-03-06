Crews work through night to clean up ...

Crews work through night to clean up 18-wheeler wreckage in Grapevine

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

One man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into a guardrail at Texas 360 and Texas 121 in Grapevine on Friday. Grapevine Police tweeted Saturday northbound Texas 360 will remain closed Saturday while they make emergency repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Sun Clark 134
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC