Commercial real estate transactions

Partners to buy 4.2 acres on the southwest corner of White Chapel Boulevard and State Hwy 114 in Southlake. The buyers plan to build a 50,000 square foot, 3-story medical office building that is 40 percent pre- leased to Irving Orthopedic & Sports Medicine and Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

