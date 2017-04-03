All aboard for Thomas the Tank in Grapevine
On March 31 and April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9, hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017. The tour, presented by Fisher-Price, offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the Thomas & Friends series.
