When to expect the latest Fruit defin...

When to expect the latest Fruit definitive stamp

Sunday Feb 12

The United States Postal Service has added another stamp to its ongoing Fruit definitive series, which began in 2016. The new issue is a 5A Grapes stamp in self-adhesive panes of 20, with a Feb. 24 issue date.

Grapevine, TX

