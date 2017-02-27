Stamford students participate in NASA program
Two high school seniors at the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering recently participated in a research program run by NASA. Nina Bellusci and Peter Pawelski, along with AITE math teacher Vin Urbanowski , traveled to Grapevine, Texas, earlier this year to present the results of a year-long research project to the American Astronomical Society .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Mon
|ljordan
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Feb 14
|All will know the...
|132
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC