Smartphone app can help cut length of stay after C-section

A smartphone app developed as part of a Perioperative Surgical Home program is associated with shorter length of stay after cesarean section, according to a study presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists PRACTICE MANAGEMENT 2017 meeting, held from Jan. 27 to 29 in Grapevine, Texas. Attila Kett, M.D., from Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., and colleagues developed a smartphone application to engage and empower the obstetric patient population using the PSH model of care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.