Porsche dealership coming to Grapevine, north of DFW Airport

Artist rendering of a Park Place Porsche that is scheduled to open along Grapevine's Texas 114 corridor in 2018, officials said Thursday. Park Place Land Rover Jaguar and Grapevine Audi are among the three new auto dealerships simultaneously being built on Texas 114 in Grapevine, Monday January 23, 2017.

