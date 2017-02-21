HistoryMaker Homes moves into new Gra...

HistoryMaker Homes moves into new Grapevine headquarters

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The 68-year-old home builder, which says it doubled its revenue in the last two years, has relocated to a new 28,000-square-foot office and showroom at 1038 Texan Trail, just north of downtown Grapevine, with 130 employees. The company previously had 11,500 square feet at 9001 Airport Freeway in North Richland Hills.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

