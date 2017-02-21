HistoryMaker Homes moves into new Grapevine headquarters
The 68-year-old home builder, which says it doubled its revenue in the last two years, has relocated to a new 28,000-square-foot office and showroom at 1038 Texan Trail, just north of downtown Grapevine, with 130 employees. The company previously had 11,500 square feet at 9001 Airport Freeway in North Richland Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Plain and simple
|40
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Feb 16
|DDW
|30
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Feb 14
|All will know the...
|132
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|Feb 11
|Reed22
|6
|Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14)
|Feb 7
|Hans Fellhauer
|2
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb 3
|TEXAND
|14
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC