Grapevine student disciplined for a racially insensitivea group messages
A Grapevine High School student is being disciplined for making "racially insensitive" comments in a group text message, the Grapevine-Colleyville school district said in a statement Tuesday. The student's comments, which were being circulated in a screenshot on social media this week, contained the n-word, alluded to "black families" and called them "ghetto."
