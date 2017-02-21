Grapevine student disciplined for a r...

Grapevine student disciplined for a racially insensitivea group messages

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Grapevine High School student is being disciplined for making "racially insensitive" comments in a group text message, the Grapevine-Colleyville school district said in a statement Tuesday. The student's comments, which were being circulated in a screenshot on social media this week, contained the n-word, alluded to "black families" and called them "ghetto."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Feb 16 DDW 30
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Feb 14 All will know the... 132
News Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08) Feb 11 Reed22 6
Review: Lana's Tailor (May '14) Feb 7 Hans Fellhauer 2
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb 3 TEXAND 14
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC