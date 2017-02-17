Grapevine man rejects plea deal on charges of solicitation of a young girl
A Grapevine man accused of soliciting a 9-year-old girl to have sex with him has rejected a plea deal for seven years in prison. Jonathan Ashley Butler, 37, declined the deal Jan. 27 on the charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.
