Grapevine keeps on track for TEX Rail project with City Council demolition vote
The City Council's support for the TEX Rail project moved full steam ahead at its Feb. 21 meeting with the unanimous approval of a demolition budget to make room for its planned station and hotel. The City Council voted 7-0 not to exceed $203,262 under the terms of the development services agreement with Coury Hospitality for the demolition of the existing building and structures at the site of the TEX Rail station and hotel complex at 815 South Main St. Last summer, ground was broken on TEX Rail, a 27-mile commuter rail project that will extend from downtown Fort Worth, through Grapevine, and into Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Terminal B. The rail project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018.
