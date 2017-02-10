Baylor cut being held by Big 12
In this Oct. 17, 2016 file photo, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters after The Big 12 Conference meeting in Grapevine, Texas. The Big 12 Conference said Wednesday it will withhold millions of dollars in revenue from Baylor until an outside review determines the university and athletic department are complying with Title IX guidelines and other regulations in the wake of a campus sexual assault scandal.
