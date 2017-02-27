Arlington man killed in motorcycle cr...

Arlington man killed in motorcycle crash on Grapevine highway

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

An Arlington man died early Friday morning after his motorcycle crashed on a highway in Grapevine, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. The wreck occurred at Texas 121 and Interstate 635.

