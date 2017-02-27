Area home builders slowed by shortage of construction workers

A shortage of carpenters, brick masons and other construction trade workers continues to slow North Texas home builders as they ramp up for the spring selling season in what has become a very tight regional housing market. The labor shortage, which started after the last housing crisis when many construction workers left the business for other industries, has lengthened the time it takes to build a new home from about four months to six or seven months, builders say.

