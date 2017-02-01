AITE Students Nina Bellusci and Peter...

AITE Students Nina Bellusci and Peter Pawelski, Teacher Vin...

Earlier this year two Academy of Information Technology & Engineering students and their teacher had the experience of a lifetime. AITE Seniors Nina Bellusci and Peter Pawelski, along with AITE Math Teacher Vin Urbanowski, traveled to Grapevine, Texas, to present the results of a year-long research project at the winter meeting of the American Astronomical Society .

