Snow causing icy overpasses, accidents in parts of Tarrant County

The mid-day snowfall was beginning to have an impact on some North Texas roadways with slick overpasses and numerous minor accidents being reported. Grapevine police tweeted that "overpasses are starting to get icy" as heavier than expected snowfall had moved across the heart of the DFW area.

