Snow causing icy overpasses, accidents in parts of Tarrant County
The mid-day snowfall was beginning to have an impact on some North Texas roadways with slick overpasses and numerous minor accidents being reported. Grapevine police tweeted that "overpasses are starting to get icy" as heavier than expected snowfall had moved across the heart of the DFW area.
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|55 min
|Kimk69
|1,005
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|6 hr
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
