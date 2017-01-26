Quakecon 2017 dates announced
Bethesda has announced that QuakeCon 2017 will be take place from August 24th-27th at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine Texas. The event has become one of the bigger gaming events of the year and allows gamers to meet up with developers, play lots of games, check out new PC hardware, and compete in one of the larger LAN parties of the year.
