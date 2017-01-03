Precise location, distance provide breakthrough in study of fast radio bursts
For the first time, astronomers have pinpointed the location in the sky of a Fast Radio Burst , allowing them to determine the distance and home galaxy of one of these mysterious pulses of radio waves. The new information rules out several suggested explanations for the source of FRBs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec '16
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC