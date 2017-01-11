Planet Nine could be a 'rogue world' ...

Planet Nine could be a 'rogue world' captured from another solar system

It has captured the imagination of astronomers and sci-fi fans alike - and could turn out to be a real rogue world. Dubbed Planet Nine, the elusive world is believed by many to be responsible for the strange shaped orbits of objects in the outer realms of the solar system, but it is yet to be seen.

