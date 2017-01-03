Nearby Black Holes Lurk Behind Gas an...

Nearby Black Holes Lurk Behind Gas and Dust

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Space Ref

But they give themselves away when material they feed on emits high-energy X-rays that NASA's NuSTAR mission can detect. That's how NuSTAR recently identified two gas-enshrouded supermassive black holes, located at the centers of nearby galaxies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Fri Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
Lewisville High (Apr '14) Dec '16 Bleed maroon and ... 3
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,671 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC