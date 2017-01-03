Mysterious Planet Nine May Be a Captu...

Mysterious Planet Nine May Be a Captured 'Rogue' World

Artist's illustration of Planet Nine, a world about 10 times more massive than Earth that may lie undiscovered in the far outer solar system. The putative world, which some scientists think lurks unseen far beyond Pluto's orbit , could be a former "rogue planet" that was captured by our solar system at some point in the past, a new study suggests.

