Mysterious Planet Nine May Be a Captu...

Mysterious Planet Nine May Be a Captured 'Rogue' World

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: LiveScience

Artist's illustration of Planet Nine, a world about 10 times more massive than Earth that may lie undiscovered in the far outer solar system. The putative world, which some scientists think lurks unseen far beyond Pluto's orbit , could be a former "rogue planet" that was captured by our solar system at some point in the past, a new study suggests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grapevine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr HodaPharts 1,057
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 19 chrystiegibbs 26
Review: Dalrock Transport LLC (Jun '14) Jan 11 John Im a bitch B... 8
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
News Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06) Jan 1 Victim 175
Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10) Dec 23 Bgriffen 29
See all Grapevine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grapevine Forum Now

Grapevine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grapevine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grapevine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC