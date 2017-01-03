Milky Way's core could be spewing out planet-sized star chunks
The Milky Way's supermassive black hole could be chewing up stars and spitting chunks back out at us. If so, planet-sized bits of stars may be shooting away from black holes and hurtling across the universe at incredible speeds, according to results presented at the meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Grapevine, Texas, this week.
