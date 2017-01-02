Man wore Wal-Mart vest while taking merchandise, Grapevine police say
The man was seen on surveillance footage Nov. 21 taking items from the store on State Highway 114 without paying, police said. Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Grapevine Sgt.
