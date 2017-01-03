Hubble peers along Voyagers' future paths
The Hubble Space Telescope is gazing along the future trajectories of the 2 Voyager spacecraft - launched in 1977 - now heading into uncharted interstellar space. Artist's concept of the paths of the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft on their journey through our solar system and out into interstellar space.
