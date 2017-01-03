How Far Away is That Galaxy? Vast Catalog Has Answers
A team of researchers has compiled a special catalog to help astronomers figure out the true distances to tens of thousands of galaxies beyond our own Milky Way. The catalog, called NED-D, is a critical resource, not only for studying these galaxies, but also for determining the distances to billions of other galaxies strewn throughout the universe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Add your comments below
Grapevine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Encore white trash
|996
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Pat
|39
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Jan 1
|Victim
|175
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Reids Auto Connection (Aug '10)
|Dec 23
|Bgriffen
|29
|Lewisville High (Apr '14)
|Dec '16
|Bleed maroon and ...
|3
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec '16
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grapevine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC