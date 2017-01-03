How Far Away is That Galaxy? Vast Cat...

How Far Away is That Galaxy? Vast Catalog Has Answers

A team of researchers has compiled a special catalog to help astronomers figure out the true distances to tens of thousands of galaxies beyond our own Milky Way. The catalog, called NED-D, is a critical resource, not only for studying these galaxies, but also for determining the distances to billions of other galaxies strewn throughout the universe.

